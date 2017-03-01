Longtime supporter of equestrian sports, Triple Crown® Nutrition is excited to ring in the 2017 Winter Equestrian Festival by hosting a Season Kick Off Party at The Wellington Club on January 10, 2017. Read More
Colonel Patrick Teisserenc, current écuyer-en- chef of the French National Riding School in Saumur, France, will join with Bettina Drummond for a two-day workshop in Florida that highlights the French system of dressage and its application to both sport horse and artistic riding. Read More
Markel has specially designed an affordable Farrier’s Insurance Program just for you. Rated “A Excellent” by A.M. Best, Markel has provided insurance coverage for horses and horse related risks for over 50 years. Read More
USDF Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Maryal Barnett spent decades of her life to supporting the development of dressage as a sport in the U.S. Now 76 years old she is almost fully focused on teaching the next generation. Read More
"I'm so excited," said Perry-Glass. "My main motivation for becoming an ambassador for Brooke USA is our mutual love for the animals, and the importance of caring for them. They work so hard for us." Perry-Glass is looking forward to doing everything that she can as an Olympian and high... Read More
This inaugural focused track, the Equine World Stem Cell Summit, presented an exciting opportunity for an array of researchers, veterinarians, and equestrians to actively engage in the single largest conference uniting the global stem cell community. “It’s a great opportunity to get together with... Read More