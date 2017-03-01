1/3/2017 11:00am
Share

HorsesDaily's HorseMarket - 20 Years as the #1 Place to List Your Sporthorse!

Whether buying or selling, HorsesDaily's HorseMarket is in it's 20th year as the go-to place for marketing quality sporthorses to knowledgeable buyers! Read More
1/2/2017 11:47am
Share

Triple Crown® Kicks Off Season at The Wellington Club

Longtime supporter of equestrian sports, Triple Crown® Nutrition is excited to ring in the 2017 Winter Equestrian Festival by hosting a Season Kick Off Party at The Wellington Club on January 10, 2017. Read More
1/2/2017 11:43am
Share

France’s Col. Patrick Teisserence Joins Bettina Drummond for Florida February Workshop

Colonel Patrick Teisserenc, current écuyer-en- chef of the French National Riding School in Saumur, France, will join with Bettina Drummond for a two-day workshop in Florida that highlights the French system of dressage and its application to both sport horse and artistic riding. Read More
1/2/2017 11:31am
Breeding News
Share

Iron Spring Farm Offers Breeder Rewards Program for 2017

Iron Spring Farm appreciates our loyal breeders who are producing exceptional horses. In recognition of your outstanding results at the keurings we have a Breeders Reward Program Read More
1/2/2017 7:00am
Share

Markel Monday - Farrier Insurance Program

Markel has specially designed an affordable Farrier’s Insurance Program just for you. Rated “A Excellent” by A.M. Best, Markel has provided insurance coverage for horses and horse related risks for over 50 years. Read More
12/27/2016 7:29pm
Share

Maryal Barnett: What Young Trainers Need Most – Education and Dedication

USDF Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Maryal Barnett spent decades of her life to supporting the development of dressage as a sport in the U.S. Now 76 years old she is almost fully focused on teaching the next generation. Read More
12/27/2016 7:24pm
Share

Kasey Perry-Glass Becomes Newest Brooke USA Ambassador

"I'm so excited," said Perry-Glass. "My main motivation for becoming an ambassador for Brooke USA is our mutual love for the animals, and the importance of caring for them. They work so hard for us." Perry-Glass is looking forward to doing everything that she can as an Olympian and high... Read More
12/23/2016 6:31pm
Share

Inaugural Equine World Stem Cell Summit: A Meeting of the Minds

This inaugural focused track, the Equine World Stem Cell Summit, presented an exciting opportunity for an array of researchers, veterinarians, and equestrians to actively engage in the single largest conference uniting the global stem cell community. “It’s a great opportunity to get together with... Read More
12/23/2016 9:58am
Share

Once-in-a-Lifetime Non-Profit Gala Benefits Equestrians in Need

On February 12th the Equestrian Aid Foundation will present, “Althea”, an evening of enchantment as humans and horses journey together to experience the magical powers of hope and healing. Read More
12/23/2016 9:36am
Breeding News
USEF News
Share

Sir Sinclair Does it Again Earning #1 USEF Dressage Sire!

Sir Sinclair is the #1 USEF Dressage Sire for the second year in a row! In 2016, his offspring earned over 8,700 points. Read More

GET THE LATEST NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR MAILBOX

Recommendations from Lifestyle